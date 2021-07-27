Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

FBHS opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

