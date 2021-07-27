ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

