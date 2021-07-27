Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $373,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $331.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.29. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.35.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

