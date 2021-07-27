Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 237.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,310,000 after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

