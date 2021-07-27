Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,563 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.