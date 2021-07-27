PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.