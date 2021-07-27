Equitable Group (EQB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.90 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$141.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.80. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$71.93 and a 1 year high of C$153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

EQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.33.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

