First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 21,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

