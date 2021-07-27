First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of First National stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 21,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.