Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FELE traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

