Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HMCBF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$29.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

