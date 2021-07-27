Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $517,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $172.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

