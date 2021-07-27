Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

