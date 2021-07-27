Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

