B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

