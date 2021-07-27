Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.41 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $413.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $422.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.