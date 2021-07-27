81,058 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

