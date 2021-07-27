MoonSwap Market Cap Achieves $7.36 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,874.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00349099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,974,438 coins and its circulating supply is 24,953,937 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

