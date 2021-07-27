IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 1,180.0% in July

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 77,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,416. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

