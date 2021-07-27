Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.70-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3 billion-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.700-$27.000 EPS.

LMT traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.81. 20,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.53. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $405.50.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

