Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new $13.36 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 10,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.