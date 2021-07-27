B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 2,410 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $580.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

