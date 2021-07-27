B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

