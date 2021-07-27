Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.