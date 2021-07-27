B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.96. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,563,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

