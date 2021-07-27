Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

MEDP stock opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.