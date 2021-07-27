Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTRUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

