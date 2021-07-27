Short Interest in FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Increases By 951.0%

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 951.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FWDG remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 128,186,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,321,264. FutureWorld has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
FutureWorld Company Profile
