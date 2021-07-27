Short Interest in FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Increases By 951.0%

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 951.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FWDG remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 128,186,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,321,264. FutureWorld has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

FutureWorld Company Profile

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana.

