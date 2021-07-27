Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,319 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.