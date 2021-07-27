Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,782,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.