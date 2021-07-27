Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 332 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

SO stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

