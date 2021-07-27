Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,677 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

