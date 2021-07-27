Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

