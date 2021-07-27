TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 22,375 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

