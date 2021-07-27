Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

