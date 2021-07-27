iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.84. 16,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,030. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

