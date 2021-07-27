Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $119,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

