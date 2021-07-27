First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

FRME stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.