Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM remained flat at $$24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

