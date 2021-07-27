Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

