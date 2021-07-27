Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $466.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

