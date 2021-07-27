Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.