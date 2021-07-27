TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

