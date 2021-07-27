Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.