TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 210 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $259.74 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $260.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.38.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.