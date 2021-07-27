Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,531. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.