Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.