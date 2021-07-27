Pendal Group Limited Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.75% of L3Harris Technologies worth $311,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.81. 4,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

