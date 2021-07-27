GYEN Achieves Market Cap of $20.21 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $332,242.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

