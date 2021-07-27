renBTC Price Tops $38,091.43 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,091.43 or 0.99791307 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $483.47 million and $8.43 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,692 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

