Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,173 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,484 shares of company stock valued at $39,203,179 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $264.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

